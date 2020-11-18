Q3 2020 Thai Oil PCL Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 18, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 18, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Pattaralada Sa-Ngasang

Thai Oil Public Company Limited - EVP of Finance & Accounting

* Wirat Uanarumit

Thai Oil Public Company Limited - President, CEO, Secretary & Director



=====================

Wirat Uanarumit - Thai Oil Public Company Limited - President, CEO, Secretary & Director



[Interpreted] Hello, colleagues, investment analysts and bankers. Today, I'd say I'm very happy since we have not met each other for a long time, but today, we can have a chance to meet each other with a familiar atmosphere.



I feel this as partial normal but not normal. At least, we had live streaming in the previous meeting. But today, we can meet each other in person in this conference room. We still keep social distancing.



For those colleagues, investment analysts and bankers joining me in our live streaming, I assume that you'd like to join the conference in this room. With a limited number of seats, you could not