Q2 2021 Thai Oil PCL Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 01:30AM GMT

Nuttapol Nopparatwong - Thai Oil Public Company Limited - IR Manager



Good morning. This is Nuttapol from Thai Oil. Welcome to Thai Oil's quarterly earnings call for Q2 and first half. Hello. Sorry. Good morning. Welcome to Thai Oil's conference call. Today, we'll have a presentation, about 15 minutes, and then we open the session for Q&A. For the management joining the call today, we have Khun Wanida, our CFO; and Khun Torsang, VP of Financial Planning; and all the IR team.



For the first session, let me hand over to Khun Wanida to walk you through the presentation, please.



Wanida Boonpiraks - Thai Oil Public Company Limited - EVP of Finance & Accounting



Okay. Thank you, Khun Nuttapol. So for overall key highlights of Q2, let me go briefly in each BU by BU. Let me start by the Refinery business unit first.



As you can see in the below table, for the Refinery utilization rate in Q2, it was around 98%, slightly lower than Q1 at 100%, mainly because of the third wave of COVID-19 in Thailand during April onwards, resulting in lower fuel