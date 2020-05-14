Q1 2020 Trican Well Service Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Dale M. Dusterhoft - Trican Well Service Ltd. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to thank you for attending the Trican Well Service conference call. Here is a brief outline of how we intend to conduct the call. First, Robert Skilnick, our CFO, will give an overview of quarterly results. I will then address issues pertaining to current operating conditions and near-term outlook. We will then open the call for questions. Mike Baldwin, our Executive Vice President of Operations, is also available to answer questions.



I'd now like to turn the call over to Rob to provide an overview of the financial results.



Robert Skilnick