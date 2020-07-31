Q2 2020 Trican Well Service Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Trican second quarter results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Dale Dusterhoft, President and CEO. Please go ahead.
Dale M. Dusterhoft - Trican Well Service Ltd. - Executive Officer
Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to thank you for attending the Trican Well Service conference call. Here is a brief outline of how we intend to conduct the call. First, Robert Skilnick, our CFO, will give an overview of the quarterly results. I will then address issues pertaining to current operating conditions and near-term outlook. We will then open the call for questions. Mike Baldwin, our Executive Vice President, is also available to answer questions. I'd now like to turn the call over to Rob to provide an overview of the financial results.
Robert Skilnick - Trican Well Service Ltd. - CFO
Thanks, Dale. Before we begin, I'd like to point out that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements and other information based
