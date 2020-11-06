Nov 06, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Trican Well Services' Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Brad Fedora, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trican Well Services. Please go ahead, Mr. Fedora.
Bradley P. D. Fedora - Trican Well Service Ltd. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. I'd like to thank you for joining our Q3 conference call. With me on the call are these various people from our executive team including Rob Skilnick, our CFO; and Todd Thue, our Chief Operating Officer.
Before we proceed with the call, I'd like to refer everybody to our website, which is www.tricanwellservice.com. And on the website, you can go to the Investors section and download our presentation and about -- the second page of the presentation is a disclaimer talking about forward-looking information and basically the usual legal stuff
Q3 2020 Trican Well Service Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 06, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT
