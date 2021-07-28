Q2 2021 Trican Well Service Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Bradley P. D. Fedora - Trican Well Service Ltd. - President, CEO & Non-Independent Director



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to thank you for attending the Trican Well Service Q2 conference call. A brief outline of how we intend to conduct the call is first, Scott Matson, our Chief Financial Officer, will give an overview of the quarterly results, and then I will address issues pertaining to current operating conditions and near-term outlook, and then we'll open the call for questions.



With me and Scott is Todd Thue, our Chief Operating Officer. So there's people in this room available to answer basically any question that comes up. Before I turn over the call, I'd like