Q4 2021 Trican Well Service Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Bradley P. D. Fedora - Trican Well Service Ltd. - President, CEO & Non-Independent Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I'd like to thank you for attending the Trican conference call. With me today is Scott Matson, our CFO; Todd Tuli, our Chief Operating Officer; Chika Onwuekwe, our VP Legal; and Daniel Lopushinsky, our VP, Planning and Analysis.



A brief outline of how we conduct -- on how we plan on conducting the calls: first, Scott will give an overview of the quarterly results. I will then address issues pertaining to the current operating conditions and near-term outlook, and then we'll take questions at the end.



I'd now like to turn over the call to Scott to start things off.



