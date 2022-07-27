Q2 2022 Trican Well Service Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Bradley P. D. Fedora - Trican Well Service Ltd. - President, CEO & Non-Independent Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending the Trican Well Service conference call. I'll just give you a brief outline on how we intend to conduct the call.



First, Scott Matson, our CFO, will give an overview of the quarterly results. I'll then provide some comments with respect to the quarter, the current operating conditions and the outlook for the future as we see it. We generally shortened our commentary in an effort to leave more time for questions at the end. Several members of our management team are in the room here today and are available to answer any questions. In the room with me