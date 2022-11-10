Q3 2022 Trican Well Service Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Bradley P. D. Fedora - Trican Well Service Ltd. - President, CEO & Non-Independent Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to thank you for attending the Trican Well Service conference call for the third quarter of 2022. A brief outline on how we intend to conduct the call is, first, Scott Matson, our Chief Financial Officer, will give an overview of the quarterly results, I will then provide some comments with respect to the quarter, current operating conditions and our outlook for the future, and then we'll open the call for questions. Several members of our senior executive team are in the room today and are available to answer any questions that anybody may have.



And I