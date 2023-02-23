Q4 2022 Trican Well Service Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Brad Fedora President and CEO of Trican Well Service Limited. Please go ahead, Mr. Fedora.



Bradley P. D. Fedora - Trican Well Service Ltd. - President, CEO & Non-Independent Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to thank you for attending the Trican Wall Service Annual Results Conference Call. Here's a brief outline of how we intend to conduct the call: First, Scott Matson, our Chief Financial Officer, will give an overview of the quarterly results. I will then provide some comments with respect to the quarter, the current operating conditions and our outlook for 2023. We'll then open the call for questions.



Several members of our team are in the room with us today, and they are Chika Onwuekwe, our Vice President, Legal and General Counsel; Todd Thue, our Chief Operating