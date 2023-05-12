Q1 2023 Trican Well Service Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Trican Well Service First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Brad Fedora, President and CEO of Trican Well Service Limited. Please go ahead, Mr. Fedora.



Bradley P. D. Fedora - Trican Well Service Ltd. - President, CEO & Non-Independent Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending the Trican Q1 2023 quarterly results call. First, Scott Matson, our Chief Financial Officer, will give an overview of the quarterly results. I will then provide some comments with respect to the general operating conditions and the outlook for the rest of this year, and then we'll turn the call over for questions. Several members of our team are in the room with me here today and will be available to answer any questions that may come up.



I'll now turn the call back to Scott.



Scott E. Matson - Trican Well Service Ltd. - CFO

