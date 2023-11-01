Nov 01, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Special Meeting for Kartoon Studios, Inc. Our host for today's call is Andy Heyward, Chairman and CEO. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. I will now turn the call over to your host. Mr. Heyward, you may begin.



Andrew Heyward - Kartoon Studios Inc - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Andy Heyward, Chairman and CEO of Kartoon Studios, Inc. It is now 10 AM and the 2023 special meeting of stockholders will please come to order. I welcome you this morning to the 2023 Special Meeting of Stockholders of Kartoon Studios, Inc., and I express our thanks for your attendance at this meeting.



I will act as Chairman of the meeting. Michael Jaffa, Corporate Secretary, will act as Secretary of this meeting; Lisa Mertons has been appointed to act as the Inspector of Elections and is present at this meeting. Stockholders of record who own our common stock as of October 4, 2023, and intend to vote personally today at today's meeting must submit your vote online now in order for