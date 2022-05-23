May 23, 2022 - May 24, 2022 / NTS GMT
Chris Donaldson - TinOne Resources Inc. - Executive Chairman
All right. Thanks, everybody. Good morning. It's good to be back on the road here, and I want to thank 121 for having us out again.
I'm Chris Donaldson. I'm the Executive Chair of TinOne Resources. We're a relatively new company that listed at the beginning of the year. We traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TORC.
Here we go. I will be making forward-looking statements. So please read this if you're going to make an investment.
So TinOne Resources has a basket of properties in Australia, and we'll be talking today about two of our projects that we're currently working under tin assets in Tasmania. I'll talk a little bit about the tin market and why it's the most interesting metal out there right now. And then I'll talk a little bit about the team that's backing the project.
So we listed at the beginning of the year, we raised about $5 billion, and we did that at about $0.25. We're trading around $0.23, $0.24 today, giving us a market cap of about $15 million.
We're just
