Feb 21, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Torex Gold Resources Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Gabriela Sanchez, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Gabriela M. Sanchez - Torex Gold Resources Inc - VP of IR
Thank you, Ariel, and good morning, everyone. On behalf of the Torex team, welcome to our year-end and fourth-quarter 2018 Conference Call.
Before we begin the presentation please note, certain statements to be made today by management team may contain forward-looking information, so please refer to the detailed cautionary note in today's MD&A.
We have in the room Fred Stanford, President and CEO; Steven Thomas, CFO; and Jody Kuzenko, COO. Following the presentation they will be available for the question-and-answer period.
This conference call is being webcast and will be available for replay on our website. This morning's press release and the accompanying financial
Q4 2018 Torex Gold Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 21, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...