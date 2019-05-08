Q1 2019 Torex Gold Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Torex Gold Resources Inc. First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Dany Vaiman, Corporate Controller. Please go ahead.



Dany Vaiman - Torex Gold Resources Inc - Corporate Controller



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. On behalf of the Torex team, welcome to our first quarter 2019 conference call. Before we begin the presentation, please note that certain statements to be made today by the management team may contain forward-looking information, so please refer to the detailed cautionary note in today's MD&A.



We have in the room Fred Stanford, President and CEO; Steven Thomas, CFO; and Jody Kuzenko, COO. Following the presentation, they will be available for the question-and-answer period. This conference call is being webcast and will be available for replay on our website. This morning's press release and the accompanying financial statements and MD&A are posted on our website and have