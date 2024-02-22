Impinj Inc COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 30,000 Shares

Hussein Mecklai, the Chief Operating Officer of Impinj Inc (PI, Financial), has sold 30,000 shares of the company on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Impinj Inc is a leading provider and innovator of RAIN RFID solutions for identifying, locating, and authenticating items. The company's technology is used across various industries, including retail, healthcare, and supply chain, to improve inventory management and asset tracking.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 49,299 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Impinj Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been 18 insider buys and 77 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Impinj Inc were trading at $104.8, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.810 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.04, with a GuruFocus Value of $100.57, indicating that Impinj Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.