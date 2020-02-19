Q4 2019 Torex Gold Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Torex Gold Resources Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Mary Batoff, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead.



Mary Delores Batoff - Torex Gold Resources Inc. - General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. On behalf of the Torex team, welcome to our Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2019 Conference Call. Before we begin the presentation, please note that certain statements to be made today by the management team may contain forward-looking information. So please refer to the detailed cautionary note in today's MD&A.



On the call today, we have Fred Stanford, President and CEO; Steven Thomas, CFO; and Jody Kuzenko, COO. Following the presentation, they will be available for the question-and-answer period. This conference call is being webcast and will be available for replay on our website.



This morning's press