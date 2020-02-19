Feb 19, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Torex Gold Resources Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Mary Batoff, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead.
Mary Delores Batoff - Torex Gold Resources Inc. - General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. On behalf of the Torex team, welcome to our Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2019 Conference Call. Before we begin the presentation, please note that certain statements to be made today by the management team may contain forward-looking information. So please refer to the detailed cautionary note in today's MD&A.
On the call today, we have Fred Stanford, President and CEO; Steven Thomas, CFO; and Jody Kuzenko, COO. Following the presentation, they will be available for the question-and-answer period. This conference call is being webcast and will be available for replay on our website.
This morning's press
Q4 2019 Torex Gold Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 19, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...