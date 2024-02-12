On February 12, 2024, Senior Managing Director Stephen Cohen executed a sale of 950 shares of BlackRock Inc (BLK, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $805.55 per share, indicating a total sale amount of $765,272.50.

BlackRock Inc is a global investment management corporation based in New York City. Founded in 1988, the company is the world's largest asset manager, with $10 trillion in assets under management as of January 2022. BlackRock operates globally with 70 offices in 30 countries and clients in 100 countries. The firm offers a range of solutions for institutions, financial professionals, and individuals across all types of investments, from equities, fixed income, and multi-asset portfolios to alternative investments such as real estate and private equity.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 950 shares of BlackRock Inc and has not made any purchase of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to the overall insider selling trend observed at the company.

Examining the insider transaction history for BlackRock Inc, there have been no insider purchases and 14 insider sales over the past year. This trend suggests that insiders may perceive the stock as being adequately valued or are taking profits.

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, BlackRock Inc had a market capitalization of $116.631 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 21.51, above the industry median of 13.57 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock was trading at $805.55 on the day of the insider's sale, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $732.24. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that BlackRock Inc is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

