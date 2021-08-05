Q2 2021 Torex Gold Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Torex Gold Resources Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to turn the conference over to Dan Rollins, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Rollins.



Daniel James Thomas Rollins - Torex Gold Resources Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. On behalf of the Torex team, welcome to our second quarter 2021 conference call. Before we begin, I wish to inform listeners that a presentation accompanying today's conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of our website at www.torexgold.com. I would also like to note that certain statements to be made today by the management team may contain forward-looking information. As such,