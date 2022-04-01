Apr 01, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Jody L. M. Kuzenko - Torex Gold Resources Inc. - CEO, President & Non-Independent Director



Good morning, everyone. For those of you who don't know me, my name is Jody Kuzenko, and I'm the President and CEO of Torex Gold. It is my pleasure to welcome you to what is truly a monumental day in the history of our company as we formally announce the approval of the Media Luna Project and release the long-awaited technical report for the Morelos Complex.



It was April 1, 2016, that we declared commercial production at our ELG asset, and here we are 6 years later, April 1, 2022, marking this historic occasion. The technical report provides an integrated life of mine plan and economics for our ELG Mine Complex and Media Luna Project, and it firmly lays out a clear pathway for the future of our operations in Guerrero, Mexico.



We had planned to host this session in person for those of you who could attend today, but unfortunately, due to the persistence of COVID-19, that precluded us from doing so. And as a result, we will rely on a virtual format yet again here today with safety precautions