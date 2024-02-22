Jerrald Morton, EVP and Pres. IPS of Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX, Financial), has sold 2,992 shares of the company on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Regal Rexnord Corp is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation products, and power transmission products, serving customers around the world.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,992 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history at Regal Rexnord Corp indicates a pattern of 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Regal Rexnord Corp were trading at $154.34, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.178 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.9, with a GuruFocus Value of $172.01, suggesting that Regal Rexnord Corp is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

