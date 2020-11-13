Q3 2020 Total Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Total Energy Services Third Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Daniel Halyk, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Daniel Kim Halyk - Total Energy Services Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Total Energy Services Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call. Present with me is Yuliya Gorbach, Total's VP of Finance and CFO. We will review with you Total's financial and operating highlights for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2020, and then provide an outlook for our business and open up the phone lines for questions. Yuliya, please proceed.



Yuliya Gorbach - Total Energy Services Inc. - VP of Finance & CFO



Thank you, Dan. During the course of this conference call, information may be provided containing forward-looking information concerning Total's projected operating