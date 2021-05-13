Q1 2021 Total Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Daniel Kim Halyk - Total Energy Services Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Total Energy Services First Quarter 2021 Conference Call. Present with me is Yuliya Gorbach, Total's VP Finance and CFO. We will review with you Total's financial and operating highlights for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021, provide an outlook for our business and then open up the phone lines for questions.



Yuliya Gorbach - Total Energy Services Inc. - VP of Finance & CFO



Thank you, Dan. During the course of this conference call, information may be provided containing forward-looking