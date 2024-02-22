Warren Gardiner, CFO of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE, Financial), executed a sale of 2,176 shares in the company on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc is a leading operator of global exchanges, clearing houses, data and listings services. The company provides financial markets with data services across various asset classes and operates exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, for the trading of a wide array of financial products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,676 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 31 insider sells for Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc were trading at $136, resulting in a market capitalization of $78.25 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 32.62, which is above both the industry median of 19.06 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently 1.17, with a GF Value of $116.56, indicating that Intercontinental Exchange Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

