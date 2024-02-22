Michael Weinbach, President of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP, Financial), has recently increased his stake in the company. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-02-13, the insider purchased 17,000 shares of the company's stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc is a home loan servicer and originator. The company focuses on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc aims to keep the dream of homeownership alive for its customers.

Insider buying and selling activities are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. An insider purchase can suggest that the company's executives and directors are confident about the future prospects of the business.

Over the past year, Michael Weinbach has purchased a total of 17,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent transaction marks a notable increase in the insider's holdings.

Insider Trends

The transaction history for Mr. Cooper Group Inc indicates a trend of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 13 insider sells.

Valuation

On the date of the insider's purchase, shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc were trading at $71.16, resulting in a market cap of $4,773.294 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.07, which is above the industry median of 9.04 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price at $71.16 and a GuruFocus Value of $33.56, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.12, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

