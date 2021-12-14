Synthetic Biologics Inc Operational Update Call Transcript

Dec 14, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Synthetic Biologics Business Update Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Vincent Perrone, Director of Corporate Communication at Synthetic Biologics. Please go ahead.



Vincent I. Perrone - Synthetic Biologics, Inc. - Director of Corporate Communication



Thank you, Jason, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Synthetic Biologics business update conference call to discuss the planned acquisition of VCN Biosciences. Today, I'm joined by Steven Shallcross, Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Vince Wacher, Head of Product and Corporate Development.



From the VCN team, we're joined by Manel CascallÃ³, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of VCN; and Frank Tufaro, PhD, Chief Operating Officer of VCN. Synthetic Biologics issued a press release this afternoon, which provided an overview of the planned acquisition, this release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at