Q4 2021 Synthetic Biologics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Chris Calabrese;LifeSci Advisors;IR -



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Synthetic Biologics 2021 Year-end Investor Conference Call. Leading the call today will be Steven Shallcross, Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer of Synthetic Biologics; Dr. Vince Wacher, Head of Corporate and Product Development of Synthetic Biologics. Dr. Manel Cascallo, General Director of VCN and European Operations; and Dr. Frank Tufaro, currently Head of Operations of VCN, are also on the call and will be available to answer questions during the Q&A session.



Synthetic Biologics issued a press release this afternoon, which provided operational highlights and included the financial