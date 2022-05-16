Q1 2022 Synthetic Biologics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Synthetic Biologics' 2022 First Quarter Investor Conference Call. Leading the call today will be Steven Shallcross, Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer of Synthetic Biologics; Dr. Vince Wacher, Head of Corporate and Product Development of Synthetic Biologics; Dr. Manel CascallÃ³, General Director of Synthetic Biologics, European subsidiary; and Dr. Frank Tufaro, Chief Operating Officer, are also on the call and will be available to answer questions during the Q&A session.



Synthetic Biologics issued a press release this morning, which provided operational highlights and included the financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022. The press release can be found in the