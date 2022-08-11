Aug 11, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Synthetic Biologics' Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. And at this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Chris Calabrese. Please go ahead, sir.
Chris Calabrese -
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Synthetic Biologics 2022 Second Quarter Investor Conference Call. Leading the call today will be Steven Shallcross, Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer of Synthetic Biologics; Dr. Manel CascallÃ³, General Director of Synthetic Biologics European subsidiary; Dr. Frank Tufaro, our Chief Operating Officer; and Dr. Vince Wacher, Head of Corporate and Product Development of Synthetic Biologics, are also on the call and will be available to answer questions during the Q&A session.
Synthetic Biologics issued a press release this morning, which provided operational highlights and included the financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022. The press release can be found in the Investors section of the company website at syntheticbiologics.com,
Q2 2022 Synthetic Biologics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 11, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...