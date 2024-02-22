Charles Lyon, President and CEO - subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ:SNEX), sold 19,211 shares of the company on February 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $65.52 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,259,412.72.

StoneX Group Inc is a financial services organization that provides a diversified set of services and products in a wide range of industries. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries and offers execution, risk management, and advisory services, market intelligence, and clearing services across asset classes and markets around the world.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 29,211 shares of StoneX Group Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares.

The insider transaction history for StoneX Group Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 18 insider sells and only 2 insider buys recorded.

On the valuation front, StoneX Group Inc's shares were trading at $65.52 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.082 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9.22, which is below the industry median of 19.06 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $65.52 and a GuruFocus Value of $66.87, StoneX Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

