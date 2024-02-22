According to a recent SEC filing, Director Nicholas Chirekos has sold 14,000 shares of Peabody Energy Corp (BTU, Financial) on February 12, 2024. The insider executed the sale at an average price of $25.5 per share, which resulted in a total transaction amount of $357,000.

Peabody Energy Corp is a coal company that engages in the mining of thermal coal for electricity generation and metallurgical coal for steel production. It operates through the following business segments: Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 14,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The transaction history for Peabody Energy Corp indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 15 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the valuation front, Peabody Energy Corp's shares were trading at $25.5 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.263 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 5.00, which is below the industry median of 7.185 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.18, with a GF Value of $21.59, indicating that Peabody Energy Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. The recent sale by Director Nicholas Chirekos may attract attention from the market as stakeholders consider the implications of such insider activity.

