Full Year 2018 United Internet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Stephan Gramkow - United Internet AG - IR Officer



Welcome ladies and gentlemen to our analyst and investor conference. We are terribly sorry about the delay. And welcome to everybody who joined us via telephone conference or webcast. Mr. Dommermuth and Mr. Krause will walk you through the business figures for 2018 first of all, and then they will shed the light on 2019. And at the end of the presentation, the ball will be in your court, and you can ask your questions.



Having said that, Ralph Dommermuth, the floor is yours.



Ralph Dommermuth - United Internet AG - Founder, CEO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you very much, Mr. Gramkow. Ladies and gentlemen, those of you who haven't been with us before, I'd like to welcome as well to our analyst and investors conference. First of all, I will give you some insight into 2018 for United Internet, then I will give an outlook for 2019, and then Mr. Krause will give you some detailed insights into the figures. In my presentation, I will not dig deep as regard to Internet Access. I've done that in the