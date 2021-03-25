Full Year 2020 United Internet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Let me start with the company development. Most of you know the chart. We have a couple of segments that we are active in. In the access area, we address consumers and business customers, in applications as well. In the middle, the square of our assets, nearly 10,000 employees. 3,000 of those in the management development and data centers.