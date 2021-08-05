Half Year 2021 United Internet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Dominic Grossman - United Internet AG - Senior IR Manager



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Montabaur. We hope you are all doing well, and we are happy to welcome you to our webcast on the first half of 2021. I am Dominic Grossman from Investor Relations. Today, we are meeting here our Board, Martin Mildner and Ralph Dommermuth; and my colleague, Stephan Gramkow. We are happy to start with the presentation. For this, Mr. Dommermuth will give you the operative development of the first half of the year and present an outlook on the second half of 2021. After that, we will have a detailed view on the financial figures by Mr. Mildner, and after that, you'll have opportunity to ask your question in the context of a Q&A session.



So I'd like to hand over to Mr. Dommermuth. Please go ahead.



Ralph Dommermuth - United Internet AG - Founder, CEO & Member of the Management Board



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our half year conference. I would like to present the corporate development and give you an outlook on 2021. And my colleague, Mr. Mildner, will