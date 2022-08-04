Aug 04, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to (technical difficulty) call. For your information, this call is recorded.
I would like to give the floor to Mr. Grossman. Here is the floor.
Dominic Grossman - United Internet AG - Senior IR Manager
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's investors and analysts conference to the 6-month results for 2022. Our Board members, Ralph Dommermuth and Martin Mildner will explain the developments of the first half of the year-end figures and give you a forecast for the second half of the year. After this presentation, the Board will be available for your questions and answers.
I would like to give the floor to Mr. Dommermuth now.
Ralph Dommermuth - United Internet AG - Founder, CEO & Member of the Management Board
Well, thank you very much, Mr. Grossman. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our semiannual conference. Mr. Mildner and I have split this up for this afternoon that I will give you the
Half Year 2022 United Internet AG Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...