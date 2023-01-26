Jan 26, 2023 / 03:20PM GMT

Okay. I think we'll get going. Our next speaker is Scott Melbye, Executive VP of Uranium Energy, here to keep the theme of ESG.



And with that, I'll turn it over to you, Scott.



Well, Great. Thanks, Craig. And it's fitting that Uranium follows Lithium. We're the commodity through uranium through nuclear energy that puts carbon-free, clean energy and all those batteries and onto the grid. So it's very exciting times for our industry. And specifically with UEC, to say that it was an exciting year would be an understatement. I would be historic, frankly.



Over the last 18 months, we've made over -- almost $600 million investments in three very focused accretive acquisitions that have tripled our uranium resources in the ground and quadrupled our licensed production capacity in the states of