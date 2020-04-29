UGE International Ltd SNN Network Webcast Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / NTS GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the UGE International Planet MicroCap Virtual Investor Conference. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, CEO, Nick Blitterswyk. Thank you. You may begin.



Nick Blitterswyk - UGE International, Ltd. - CEO



Thank you very much and good morning, everyone, and Happy Earth Day. Thanks for tuning in to the UGE corporate presentation. I'll start off by saying we're a commercial solar developer and EPC. So on this first slide, what is a turnkey commercial solar? We break it down into these three separate parts of our business.



So first is the project development. This is probably the most under-appreciated aspect of our industry, but also the most difficult and where a lot of our expertise lie. So this is finding projects, originating them, and bringing them up to the point of construction. And I'll go through what the development looks like a bit later. And number two is building, engineering, and managing the build-out of these projects. And number three is the financing of the own and operating in long term.



So we're a