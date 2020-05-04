May 04, 2020 / NTS GMT
Robert Kraft - Planet MicroCap - Moderator
This is Robert Kraft and I'm your host on SNN Network. And joining me right now is Nick Blitterswyk. He is the CEO of UGE International. It's a publicly traded company. I got two symbols for you; UGE on the TSX Venture and UGEIF on the OTCQB.
Nick, great to see you and thank you for joining us at the Planet MicroCap Showcase virtual.
Nick Blitterswyk - UGE International Ltd. - CEO
Yeah, no, my pleasure. Thank you so much, Bobby.
Robert Kraft - Planet MicroCap - Moderator
It's great to have you here. And first things first, I have to ask how's the family? Everyone's good?
Nick Blitterswyk - UGE International Ltd. - CEO
Yeah. No, no, thankfully, everyone -- the family and for the company as well. Everyone's been -- knock on wood, everyone's been healthy and surviving this pandemic.
Robert Kraft - Planet MicroCap - Moderator
That's great to hear. All right. So last time we actually did
UGE International Ltd on Value Proposition in Solar Energy Industry, How Industry Has Changed, Scope of UGE Projects Transcript
May 04, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...