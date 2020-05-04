May 04, 2020 / NTS GMT

Robert Kraft - Planet MicroCap - Moderator



This is Robert Kraft and I'm your host on SNN Network. And joining me right now is Nick Blitterswyk. He is the CEO of UGE International. It's a publicly traded company. I got two symbols for you; UGE on the TSX Venture and UGEIF on the OTCQB.



Nick, great to see you and thank you for joining us at the Planet MicroCap Showcase virtual.



Nick Blitterswyk - UGE International Ltd. - CEO



Yeah, no, my pleasure. Thank you so much, Bobby.



Robert Kraft - Planet MicroCap - Moderator



It's great to have you here. And first things first, I have to ask how's the family? Everyone's good?



Nick Blitterswyk - UGE International Ltd. - CEO



Yeah. No, no, thankfully, everyone -- the family and for the company as well. Everyone's been -- knock on wood, everyone's been healthy and surviving this pandemic.



Robert Kraft - Planet MicroCap - Moderator



That's great to hear. All right. So last time we actually did