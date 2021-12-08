Dec 08, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Welcome to the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event. I'd like to introduce our next presenter, Nick Blitterswyk, CEO, UGE International. Nick, the floor is yours.



Nick Blitterswyk - UGE International Ltd. - CEO



Yeah. Thanks so much, Keith, good morning. And thanks to the crowds and everyone in SNN for putting on another great event here. So I'll run through the deck here.



Just to remind you, of course, you could submit questions, already there are a couple coming in. And I'll make sure that I go through the deck fairly quickly so we can have some good time for some Q&A at the end there.



Hopefully, everyone can see the screen. Just off the top here, as I flip through the first couple of slides. So in terms of UGE and just to highlight off the topic here if you're not too familiar with the company, we're, number one, a very fast-growing developer of community solar projects. And we'll talk more about what that means as you go through the presentation.



But our backlog grew from about 17 megawatts beginning of last year