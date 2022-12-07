Dec 07, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Robert Kraft -



Welcome to the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual 2022. I'm your host, Robert Kraft. And now presenting at our event is Nick Blitterswyke. He's the CEO of UGE International. It's publicly traded company, and have got two symbols for you, UGE on the TSX Venture and UGEIF on the OTCQB. And with that, Nick, take it away.



Nick Blitterswyke - UGE International Inc. - CEO



Thanks so much, Robert. And so happy to be here again. And thank you for all your support and the great work you guys are doing overtime. So look forward to running through the latest greatest deck for UGE here today. Just a quick, typical disclosure statement at the top there. So for those of you who aren't familiar with UGE, we are a solar developer. So we develop primarily community solar projects and primarily across the US. So we go out there. We find places to develop these projects. We bring them all the way through. And we're building up a portfolio of long-term assets that will generate revenue for us for the decades to come.



We have right now about 420 -- 412 megawatts of