Half Year 2019 Umicore SA Earnings Call Transcript

Marc Grynberg -



Thank you. Good morning everyone and welcome to the presentation of Umicore's results for the first half of this year. I will cover business and market developments as well as the outlook for the full year before handing over to Filip who will take you through the financials. I will then wrap up before opening up the call to you for any questions that you might have.



Looking at the highlights, my first comment is that we have faced a challenging environment. In the second half of last year we saw the first signs of a downturn in key industries and faltering consumer confidence with declining car sales as one the most visible effects thereof. These negative trends have either continued in the first part of this year or, in some cases, have gotten worse. In addition, as I explained at the end of April, certain more specific market factors have affected Umicore's growth