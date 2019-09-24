Sep 24, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Marc Grynberg - Umicore SA - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this conference call. As you know, Umicore has a tradition not to disclose customer names or actually any details about the commercial contracts. In a limited number of cases, though, we depart from the tradition. And of course, there needs to be enough good reasons to do so. So as a matter of introduction to this call, I thought it would be appropriate to explain very briefly why we are communicating about this nonexclusive agreement with LG Chem.



Firstly, this agreement is the first of its kind in the industry in several respects. It's the first multiyear agreement of