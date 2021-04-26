Apr 26, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and I'd like to welcome you, and thank you for attending today's call on this short notice. So this morning, we issued a press release on our R&D collaboration with Anglo American on PGM based catalysts that will simplify hydrogen storage and use in fuel cell electric vehicles. We indeed clearly see strong traction in the hydrogen economy in general, and it brings attractive growth opportunities for Umicore. So the purpose of today's call is to give context around Umicore's positioning in various hydrogen applications. It is, however, not the purpose to give you a full strategic update nor to dive into financials, so I'd be grateful if you could your questions on technology rather than on numbers.



So on today's all as you heard, we first have a formal presentation by An Steegen, our Chief Technology Officer; and Joakim ThÃ¸gersen, SVP Fuel Cell and Stationary Catalysts. This will be followed by Q&A where Lothar Mussmann, SVP New Business Incubation, Catalysis and Connectivity and IP also joins us.



So let's kick off, An, the floor is yours.

