Umicore SA Sustainability Event Transcript

Jun 02, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Marc Grynberg - Umicore SA - CEO & Member of Management Board



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Umicore's Sustainability Event. I'm happy and proud to share with you today our new sustainability ambitions which will guide us in the coming years in everything we do at Umicore. As the name Let's go For Zero suggests, our new strategy is really ambitious. And my colleagues and I will be pleased to explain the what and the how of our sustainability road map.



I will first provide an overview of the strategy. Then Geraldine Nolens, Executive Vice President; and Ann Steegen, Chief Technology Officer, will elaborate on our road map to net zero greenhouse gas emissions and our ambitions to minimize the impact of our operations and ensure zero harm. I will then address the theme of zero inequality before handing over to Natalia AgÃÂ¼eros, ESG Communications Director, who will address the topic of governance.



Our strategy aims at addressing sustainability in a comprehensive manner. However, during the presentation today, we will not have the chance to detail all of our objectives, and we will