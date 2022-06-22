Umicore SA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 22, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Evelien Goovaerts - Umicore SA - VP of Group Communications & IR



Good morning, everyone, to Umicore's Capital Markets Day here in London. And also a warm welcome to those of you who are joining us today. And I realize I don't have the clicker with me. So if we could go to the next slide already. So today's presentation will contain forward-looking statements. So please do have a look at our cautionary statement online.



Now let's move to the purpose of today. Today, our management will present to you our strategic road map towards 2030. They will share our ambition. They will explain how our technology positions and our market positions in the different activities will allow us to leverage these positions and create sustainable value and growth. So if we have a closer look at the agenda, our CEO, Mathias Miedreich, will start today's presentation, and he will explain how our strongly rooted strategic foundations put us in an excellent position to write the next exciting chapter of Umicore. He will present both the ambitions and the pillars of our strategy.



Then Frank Daufenbach, our