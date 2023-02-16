Full Year 2022 Umicore SA Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Mathias Miedreich - Umicore SA - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Yes, Caroline, thank you very much and also a warm welcome from me this morning. I'm very happy to walk you through our 2022 year results and give you a really -- some kind of flavor how we see the year of 2023. So first of all, 2022 was again a very strong year of Umicore. It was the second most successful year in the history of Umicore. Revenues significantly up with 10% year-over-year and a strong EBITDA at EUR 1.2 billion, which, especially in the second half of last year, was strong because we have been -- as we all know, seen quite some volatility on the ad markets and unseen inflation and energy prices. And in this context, we are very satisfied with the result.



Also with the ROCE, the return on capital employed that we take as a