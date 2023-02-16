Full Year 2022 Umicore SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Mathias Miedreich - Umicore SA - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Thank you very much, and also a warm welcome from my side for our 2022 annual results call. I have the pleasure to be in the room with Wannes Peferoen today, who has started as CFO of Umicore in October last year. And wanted to introduce himself later, but I can already state that I'm very happy that he joined the team with his broad and deep experience of Umicore, not only from a financial perspective but also from his experience in operations and in business world.



So as I said, Wannes will use the chance to introduce himself in a minute. So if we go to the agenda of today's call on Page number 3, you will see that we start, as usual, with some highlights of 2022 before I give you more flavor on the different businesses that we have in 3 business groups. And then