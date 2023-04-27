Q1 2023 Umicore SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Mathias Miedreich - Umicore SA - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Thank you very much, and good evening to everybody who is listening. As I said, I'm here with Wannes to talk to you today and to give you an update on our Q1 performance as well as how we see the outlook for the remainder of the year.



If we go to the first page, you will see that Catalysis is the first topic that we will talk about. And I'm very happy to confirm that as planned Catalysis continues with its strong performance also into this year. The very good cost position and strong volumes enable a performance that was again increased above the levels of the previous year. The volumes have especially been strong in Europe and North America,