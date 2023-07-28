Half Year 2023 Umicore SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Mathias Miedreich - Umicore SA - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Thank you very much, and a very welcome and good morning to everybody so close in front of August and probably holiday seasons for some of us. I'm welcoming you to the presentation of our results for the first half of 2023. And I'm here today, as has been said already with our CFO, Wannes Peferoen, who will give us the details of the financials, while I will go over through the general presentation of the business.



And with that, before going into Q&A, we will walk you through this presentation, as we said, focusing on the highlights of the first half of 2023, the business and financial review and, of course, the outlook for the rest