May 15, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Colin Dyer - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Independent Supervisory Board Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders, allow me, first of all, on behalf of the group as a whole, to express our gratitude and solidarity to all those of you, who are tirelessly fighting against the pandemic as well as those who were impacted by COVID-19.



As the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, it is my pleasure to welcome you to the 2020 General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE. Being unable to travel to France due to travel restrictions, I was not able to be physically present at the assembly, and I sincerely regret it.



In accordance with the provisions of the decree Number 20-2418 of April 10, 2020, implementing the aforementioned decree, Ms. Sophie Stabile, member of the Supervisory Board has been appointed by the Supervisory Board, Chair to this shareholders meeting.



Sophie Isabelle Etchandy-Stabile - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Independent Supervisory Board Member



Well, thank you very much. This year, our general -- Annual